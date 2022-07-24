Braves place Adam Duvall on injured list, recall Mike Ford

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move Sunday morning placing outfielder Adam Duvall on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left wrist. Atlanta recalled infielder Mike Ford to take Duvall’s place on the roster.

Duvall exited Saturday’s win in the top of the third inning with what was called left wrist soreness. Brian Snitker said after the game that Duvall jammed the wrist on the wall and that they would know more about the severity of the injury Sunday morning. Whatever those tests revealed were enough to send him to the injured list.

Duvall has appeared in 86 games for the Braves this season and is hitting .213/.276/.401 with 12 home runs and an 86 wRC+. Eddie Rosario will likely see the bulk of playing time in left field while Duvall is out.

Ford has appeared in five games for the Braves at the major league level and is 0-for-4 with a walk. He has a .238/.396/.381 line in 14 games at Gwinnett.