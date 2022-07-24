 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Angels vs Braves game thread

By Kris Willis
Los Angeles Angels v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it three straight wins Sunday when they wrap up a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels. Ian Anderson will get the start for Atlanta while the Angels will go with lefty Reid Detmers.

Austin Riley is riding a career-high 15-game hitting streak and is back in the clean up spot Sunday. William Contreras gets the start behind the plate and will hit sixth. Orlando Arcia will play second and hit seventh while Guillermo Heredia starts in place of the injured Adam Duvall in left.

Former Brave Phil Gosselin will get the start for the Angels at third base after Jonathan Villar was designated for assignment Sunday. Gosselin will hit seventh. Max Stassi is back behind the plate and will hit fifth while Jo Adell gets the start in left field and will bat sixth.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

