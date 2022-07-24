July 24: Angels 9, Braves 1

Ian Anderson allowed five runs in the first inning and the Atlanta Braves were unable to recover in a 9-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Anderson was tagged for seven runs in just three innings in his worst start of the season. Atlanta managed just six hits in the game and left 10 men on base.

Sunday Notables

Home Runs: Taylor Ward (13)

WP — Reid Detmers (3-3): 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K

LP — Ian Anderson (8-6): 3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 3 BB, 2 K

Up Next

The Braves will head back out on the road where they will begin a three-game series in Philadelphia against the Phillies