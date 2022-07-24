 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Adam Duvall to have surgery, will miss the remainder of the season

The Braves may need to add another outfielder at the trade deadline.

By Kris Willis
New York Mets v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Adam Duvall was placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday’s game and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Brian Snitker announced after Sunday’s loss to the Angels that Duvall will undergo surgery later this week on his left wrist and didn’t know if he would be able to return this season.

A team official later confirmed to Bowman that Duvall will indeed miss the remainder of the season.

Duvall appeared in 86 games for the Braves and was hitting .213/.276/.401 with 12 home runs at the time of his injury. With him out of action and Eddie Rosario struggling following eye surgery, the Braves may be forced to look for another outfield option prior to the August 2 trade deadline.

Update - Duvall has a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist.

