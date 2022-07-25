This Day in Braves History: Anibal Sanchez snaps Atlanta’s homer streak

Braves Franchise History

1926 - Braves coach Art Devlin and Reds third baseman Babe Pinelli brawl between innings. Police restore order but Boston outfielder Frank Wilson is arrested and taken to jail for hitting a police officer. In the fourth inning, a collision at the plate between Boston outfielder Jimmy Welsh and Reds catcher Val Picinich starts round two.

1992 - The Braves finish with one hit, but defeat the Pirates 1-0. That only hit was a second inning home run by David Justice off Danny Jackson. Charlie Leibrandt pitched eight scoreless innings for Atlanta.

2006 - Atlanta’s streak of 23 consecutive games with a home run is snapped in a 2-1 loss to Anibal Sanchez and the Marlins. The streak was two games shy of tying the National League record of 25 that the Braves set back in 1997.

MLB History

1907 - Red Sox manager Deacon McGuire hits a plinth-hit home run becoming the oldest player ever to homer at age 43.

1930 - The A’s pull of a triple steal twice in one game against Cleveland. Al Simmons, Bing Miller and Dib Williams turn the trick in the first inning. Mickey Cochrane, Simmons and Jimmie Foxx do it again in the fourth.

1941 - Lefty Grove wins his 300th game as Boston defeats Cleveland 10-6. Grove will make six more starts, but this is his final win.

1961 - Roger Maris homers four times in a doubleheader putting him 25 games ahead of Babe Ruth’s 1927 pace. Maris now has 40 homers, two ahead of teammate Mickey Mantle.

1962 - Stan Musial drives in both runs in 5-2 Cardinals’ loss to the Dodgers and becomes the National League’s all-time leader with 1,862 RBI.

1977 - Pete Rose’s fourth inning single in a 9-8 loss to the Cardinals is his 2,881st hit making him the all-time hits leader among switch-hitters.

1980 - Mike Schmidt homers twice in a doubleheader split against the Braves. He passes Del Ennis to become the Phillies’ all-time home run leader with 261.

