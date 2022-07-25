Braves look to beat the Phillies while they are down

The Braves face off against the division rival Phillies in a three game series starting Monday in Philadelphia. As a reminder, the Phillies will be missing their superstar, Bryce Harper with a thumb injury since late June. Max Fried makes his first post-All-Star break start on four days extra rest, hoping to bounce back from two shaky outings that he had right before the All-Star break, which may have been a result of glute tightness. The Phillies will be starting Ranger Suarez on their end, who has a lot of blue on his Savant percentile rankings.

Suarez is a pretty uninspiring 6’1 26 year old lefty. That he is a lefty alone tends to be a good thing for the Braves, although less so without Ozzie Albies. After a brilliant 106.0 inning 2021, Suarez has a 4.07 ERA and peripherals all within .10 of that, indicating that is about right for how he has performed. Suarez throws primarily a sinker, about half of the time and mostly mixes a changeup and four-seamer the rest of the time. The difference between 2021 and 2022 for Suarez is basically just that batters are hitting his sinker and four-seamer a lot more, despite similar velocity, location heatmaps, spin-rates, and movement. The sinker is even sinking a little more than last year, although the four-seamer has lost even more “rise”. Ultimately, Suarez is a very hittable pitcher and this is a very good matchup for the Braves on paper.

