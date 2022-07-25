Braves News: Adam Duvall out for the season, Ian Anderson struggles continue, more

Sunday was a crazy conundrum for the Atlanta Braves.

The 9-1 loss to the Angels continued the Braves recent struggles in series finales and in Sunday games.

Ian Anderson’s troubles continued, presenting an interesting path forward for his spot in the rotation.

Adam Duvall’s early exit on Saturday led to the revelation that he will likely be out for the season due to his need for wrist surgery in the near future.

And though the Braves lost a game in the division to the Mets, they are still 1 1⁄ 2 games out of the division lead and have the fifth best record in baseball as off this morning.

Without a doubt, the Braves should certainly be satisfied with their current position to defend their 2021 World Series title. However, they also now clearly have multiple areas of need as the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline approaches.

For one, a reliable arm, or two, stands out as a target, especially for the starting rotation. Anderson’s struggles, Spencer Strider’s innings, and previous injury concerns in the bullpen all provide logical reason for the Braves to add to their rotation/bullpen over the next few weeks. However, outfield and infield depth also stand out, with Duvall’s injury and the evolving status of Ozzie Albies in play. While Duvall struggled at the plate this season, his defense and ability to be a difference maker on offense at a moment’s notice may be worth addressing.

A relevant truth is that the Braves are perceived to currently have one of the worse minor league systems in baseball. That is expected from a team that is the reigning champs, boasts one of the best young cores in baseball, and currently has two true candidates for NL Rookie of the Year. However, Alex Anthopoulos proved last year he can add plenty of value without needing to give up a lot in terms of prospect capital. It will be fun to see if he can work his magic once again at this deadline.

