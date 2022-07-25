Braves vs Phillies game thread: 7/25/2022

The Braves face off against the Phillies in game 1 of a three game series in Philly with Max Fried on the mound for Atlanta and Ranger Suarez on the mound for Philly. With Adam Duvall out for the season and facing a lefty, Marcell Ozuna gets the start in left field, which is mildly terrifying, given his abysmal defense out there. Ozuna has also had wild reverse splits this season and has been awful at the plate against lefties, with a 37 wRC+. The good news is that Wild Bill Contreras gets to DH, with Ozuna playing the field. The Phillies are also still missing Bryce Harper, which makes their lineup significantly less scary. Other than Ozuna and Contreras, the Braves lineup is business as usual. With Austin Riley scorching hot at the moment and a very favorable pitching matchup on paper, the Braves have a great chance to go out and grab a win.