Missed chances and BABIP shenanigans sink Braves 6-4

Max Fried took the mound, dueling Ranger Suarez, as the Braves looked to start the road trip off with a win in Philadelphia.

The first inning did not feature any baserunners for either team, but did feature a defensive gem from Orlando Arcia, shown in the tweet below.

Marcell Ozuna notched the first baserunner of the game with a two out single in the top of the second that looked like it could have been a double. William Contreras followed Ozuna with a single of his own to set up men on first and second for Orlando Arcia. Arcia walked to load the bases for Michael Harris, who grounded a ball to old friend (and potential sleeper agent) Johan Camargo and Camargo threw the ball a bit to the right of Rhys Hoskins, who failed to adjust and catch the ball, allowing two runs to score and the remaining runners to advance to second and third. The error was charged to Camargo, but I would say that Hoskins was much more to blame, as the throw was catchable and in the vicinity of first base. A wild pitch scored Arcia from third before Ronald grounded out to end the inning (at 110.8 MPH).

Nick Castellanos got a soft bloop to fall in for a one out single and Alec Bohm hit a double to left center that Michael Harris made a great sliding play to cut off and keep the runners at second and third. Max Fried struck out Munoz for the second out before Bryson Stott hit a high chopper towards first that took an absurd bounce to elude Matt Olson, scoring two runs and leaving Stott on second. This nonsensical play was ruled a double for Stott, giving a further indication that this was not a play Olson could have reasonably been expected to make. Fried struck out Camargo to end the inning and retain a one run lead.

Matt Olson's face, and how he shook his head, says it all. What in the world? pic.twitter.com/2u32lmHXeb — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) July 25, 2022

Austin Riley continued to simmer as he extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a two out double in the third. Travis d’Arnaud was unable to bring him home, however, as he grounded out to end the inning. A somewhat lucky one out single and a stolen base came around to score as Realmuto lined through a single of his own to tie the game in the bottom third. Castellanos hit an inning-ending grounder to Dansby to keep the game tied.

The game calmed down a bit through the fourth and fifth as a few scattered baserunners failed to score. Austin Riley hit a one out double that was just short of a homer in the top of the sixth and was brought home by a Marcell Ozuna dribbler down the third base line. Contreras nearly blooped in a ball to shallow center that took a spectacular diving grab to record as an out and end the inning. Fried ran into some trouble courtesy of some BABIP shenanigans in the bottom of the frame, but two strikeouts and a groundout allowed him to escape unscathed.

The top seventh was the next point of intrigue, as Jose Alvarado came in and damaged the pitching mound, requiring maintenance on it before allowing a single to Michael Harris and walking Ronald Acuna with one out. A double steal by the two Atlanta speedsters put runners on second and third for Dansby, eliminating the double play. Unfortunately, Dansby struck out and Matt Olson grounded out to extinguish the threat. Dylan Lee cruised through the bottom of the seventh and the Braves pinch hit Eddie Rosario for William Contreras with Ozuna on first and two outs for some reason in the top eighth. AJ Minter allowed a lucky single and a deserved single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth before Bryson Stott hit a .370 xBA three run homer to give Philly a two run lead late in the game. The offense went quietly in the ninth and the Phillies had stolen a very wacky and dumb game one.

Join us tomorrow at the same time and place for game two against the Phils.