Braves News: Braves drop series opener, No Deal reached on International Draft, more

Monday Mayhem is not kind to the Braves in Philly.

By StatsSAC
One bad bounce and one bad pitch were too much to overcome for the Braves on Monday.

Of course, bad execution and a career game from the Phillies Bryson Stott did not help either.

Stott delivered five RBIs for the Phillies. The first two happened due to one of the luckiest baseball bounces likely many of us have ever seen that left Matt Olson no chance to make a play on the ball. The final three RBIs were courtesy of a poorly placed pitch by A.J. Minter, who gave up a home run for only the second time this season. Unfortunately, this home run was a game winner courtesy of Stott.

The fact that the Braves were 1-7 with runners in scoring position did not help, and the end result was a rare series opening loss for Atlanta. It was simply one of those nights. The key will be the Braves offense bouncing back on Tuesday. That will be much easier said than done with Aaron Nola on the mound.

Braves News

MLB News

  • Monday was the deadline for an agreement to be made on the International Draft to happen in the future; however, no deal was reached.
  • Ian Happ discussed his future as the MLB Trade Deadline approaches.
  • Juan Soto, in perhaps his final days as a National, was a key reason the Nationals ended the Dodgers eight game winning streak with a 4-1 win on Monday.
  • Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is another significant player teams have interest in according to Ken Rosenthal.
  • The Rays lost Kevin Kiermaier and Mike Zunino for the season due to injury,

