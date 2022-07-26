Braves News: Braves drop series opener, No Deal reached on International Draft, more

One bad bounce and one bad pitch were too much to overcome for the Braves on Monday.

Of course, bad execution and a career game from the Phillies Bryson Stott did not help either.

Stott delivered five RBIs for the Phillies. The first two happened due to one of the luckiest baseball bounces likely many of us have ever seen that left Matt Olson no chance to make a play on the ball. The final three RBIs were courtesy of a poorly placed pitch by A.J. Minter, who gave up a home run for only the second time this season. Unfortunately, this home run was a game winner courtesy of Stott.

The fact that the Braves were 1-7 with runners in scoring position did not help, and the end result was a rare series opening loss for Atlanta. It was simply one of those nights. The key will be the Braves offense bouncing back on Tuesday. That will be much easier said than done with Aaron Nola on the mound.

Braves News

Despite the loss, Max Fried looked pretty good in his first start of the second half of the season, striking out eight and looking more dominant at times than he has over the past month.

CBS Sports looks at the Braves potential moves at the MLB Trade Deadline.

Vaughn Grissom, perhaps the breakout star of the Braves farm system this season, had his 45 game on base streak snapped.

MLB News