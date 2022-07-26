July 25: Phillies 6, Braves 4

The Atlanta Braves saw a late lead slip away as Bryson Stott connected for a three-run home run off of A.J. Minter in the eighth inning of a 6-4 loss to the Phillies. Atlanta has now dropped two straight games. Marcell Ozuna finished with three hits while Austin Riley extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a two-hit performance.

Monday’s Notables

Home Runs: Bryson Stott (7)

WP — Andrew Bellatti (2-3): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 B, 1 K

LP — A.J. Minter (4-3): 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Up Next

The Braves will try to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season when the series continues Tuesday. Spencer Strider will make his first start of the second half while the Phillies will go with Aaron Nola.