Game Thread 7/26/22: Braves at Phillies

The Braves are currently in a rare position for themselves as of late. Instead of looking to embark on a long winning streak, they're now trying to avoid losing three games in a row. They'll have a tough task dealing with Aaron Nola, but they've dealt with him in the past and surely they can do it again. Also, Spencer Strider is looking to rebound following a rough outing in his last start. Rebounding is the theme for the Braves tonight and hopefully we'll see it happen!