Game Thread 7/26/22: Braves at Phillies

Let's end this losing streak at two, y'all.

By Demetrius Bell
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Braves are currently in a rare position for themselves as of late. Instead of looking to embark on a long winning streak, they're now trying to avoid losing three games in a row. They'll have a tough task dealing with Aaron Nola, but they've dealt with him in the past and surely they can do it again. Also, Spencer Strider is looking to rebound following a rough outing in his last start. Rebounding is the theme for the Braves tonight and hopefully we'll see it happen!

