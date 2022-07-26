Brian Snitker picks up 500th career win

Tuesday’s 6-3 win by the Atlanta Braves over the Philadelphia Phillies was a milestone victory for manager Brian Snitker who recorded his 500th career win as a major league manager. Snitker replaced Fredi Gonzalez as manager in 2016 and has guided the Braves to four straight division championships and a World Series championship in 2021.

▪️World Series champion

▪️2018 N.L. Manager of the Year

▪️4 division titles



New career milestone for Brian Snitker pic.twitter.com/8jCGhCBZt9 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 27, 2022

Snitker is the fifth manager in franchise history to reach 500 wins and trails only Bobby Cox (2,149), Frank Selee (1,004), George Stallings (579) and Bill McKechnie (560). Cox, Selee and McKechnie are all in the Hall of Fame. Cox and Stalling also won the World Series. Snitker is is 368-275 since 2018 after posting a 131-155 record over his first two seasons on the bench.

Snitker is the 138th manager in Major League history to record 500 wins and only 61 of those managers have a World Series title. He also has 22 postseason victories which is the 26th most in league history.