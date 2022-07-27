This Day in Braves History: Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and Bobby Cox enter the Hall of Fame

Braves Franchise History

1961 - Vada Pinson steals home to give the Reds a 2-1 win over the Braves. Carl Willey’s throw beats Pinson but he kicks the ball out of the glove of catcher Sammy White.

1966 - The Wisconsin Supreme Court overrules a lower court decision and holds that the state doesn’t have the jurisdiction to keep the Braves from moving to Atlanta.

1989 - Dale Murphy homers twice in the sixth inning of a 10-1 Braves win over the Giants. He is the first Braves player to homer twice in the same inning since Bobby Lowe in 1894.

1997 - The Braves defeat the Reds 3-2 in Cincinnati as the temperature on the artificial turf reaches 152 degrees.

2008 - Mississippi Braves outfielder Matt Young gets a hit in his 11th straight at-bat and reaches base in his 16th consecutive plate appearance.

2014 - A crowd of 48,000 is on hand for the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony as Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and Bobby Cox are enshrined along with Frank Thomas, Tony LaRussa and Joe Torre.

MLB History

1927 - Mel Ott hits an inside-the-park home run for his first major league home run. It will be the only inside-the-park homer of his 511 career homers.

1928 - Ty Cobb makes his last regular-season start at the age of 41. He singles and doubles before he is hit in the chest with a pitch.

1938 - Hank Greenberg homers in four straight at-bats over a two game span to tie the major league record. It is his eleventh two-homer game of the season.

1982 - Rickey Henderson steals his 95th base of the season but is caught three times in an 8-7 loss to the Angels. Henderson was thrown out 42 times during the season breaking Ty Cobb’s record of 38 set in 1915.

1983 - Gaylord Perry joins Nolan Ryan and Steve Carlton as the third pitcher this season to reach 3,500 career strikeouts.

1993 - Tony Gwynn records his third five-hit game of the season in an 8-0 win over the Cubs.

2001 - The Cubs acquire Fred McGriff from Tampa in exchange for pitcher Manny Aybar and a player to be named later.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.