July 26: Braves 6, Phillies 3

Michael Harris finished with two hits, including his ninth home run of the season to help the Atlanta Braves to a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Dansby Swanson added three hits while Austin Riley extended his hitting streak to 18-straight games in support of Spencer Strider who struck out six while allowing one run over six innings. Atlanta had a 6-1 lead going into the ninth before Will Smith gave up a two-run home run to J.T. Realmuto. Kenley Jansen retired the final two outs to seal the win.

Tuesday’s Notables

Home Runs: Michael Harris (9), Matt Olson (19), Kyle Schwarber (31), J.T. Realmuto (9)

WP — Spencer Strider (5-3): 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 K

LP — Aaron Nola (6-8): 6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 7 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (23): 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Up Next

Atlanta will look to secure a series win in an afternoon tilt Wednesday with Charlie Morton facing off against Phillies right-hander Kyle Gibson.