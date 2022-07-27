Charlie Morton, Braves look for a series win in Philadelphia

Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves will be looking for another series win Wednesday when they close out a three-game series in Philadelphia with an afternoon matchup against the Phillies. The Braves had a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning of Monday’s series opener before a three-run home run by Bryson Stott off of A.J. Minter sent them to a 6-4 loss. Atlanta avoided its first three-game losing streak of the season Tuesday with a 6-3 win behind another solid pitching performance by Spencer Strider and homers from Michael Harris and Matt Olson.

Morton got his second half of the season off on a good note when he allowed just two hits over six shutout innings in a matchup against Shohei Ohtani. Morton wasn’t as dominant as Ohtani, but he struck out seven and gave the Braves a chance. That is something that he has been doing a lot of lately as he has allowed two earned runs or less in six of his past seven starts.

The Phillies will go with righty Kyle Gibson who will be making his second start since the break. Gibson struggled last time out allowing six runs in 4 1/3 innings in a home loss to the Cubs. He faced the Braves back on May 24 and allowed seven hits and two runs in five innings.

Austin Riley extended his career-best hitting streak to 18-straight games with a pair of doubles in Tuesday’s win. Riley has been red hot in July hitting .432/.474/.898 with 11 doubles and 10 home runs. Eddie Rosario had two hits and drove in a run in Tuesday’s win. He needed it as he is 11-for-52 with 15 strikeouts in 16 games since returning from the injured list. That was Rosario’s third multi-hit game of the season.

Wednesday’s game is a “business man’s special” with a 12:35 p.m. ET start time. The game can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, July 27, 12:35 p.m. ET

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: Bally Sports South, MLB Network (Out of Market)

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan