Braves News: Spencer Strider talks successful start, Brian Snitker’s impact, and more

The Atlanta Braves made their way back into the win column after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Tuesday night. Spencer Strider threw a sharp six innings, striking out six and surrendering just one run.

“I was just attacking, filling up the zone, and trying to get three outs as quickly as possible,” Strider said following his fifth win. “My game is getting ahead and making them catch up, and the fastball has been playing well as a result.”

The offense continued to roll, as Michael Harris II and Matt Olson each homered and Austin Riley kept his 18-game hit streak alive.

It was a huge night for skipper Brian Snitker, who picked up his 500th career win.

▪️World Series champion

▪️2018 N.L. Manager of the Year

▪️4 division titles



New career milestone for Brian Snitker pic.twitter.com/8jCGhCBZt9 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 27, 2022

“His calmness and the confidence he exudes are his best attributes,” Strider added of Snitker. “I’m young, so I remember coming to Braves games and watching and seeing him in the dugout, and now I’m here to be a big part of this win for him, so I’m very grateful that I got to do that.”

The Braves have the opportunity to win the series in today’s finale, beginning at 12:35 ET. Charlie Morton gets the ball for his 20th start.

Braves News:

Braves prospect Kyle Muller suffered a broken bone in his non-pitching hand after being hit with a comebacker during batting practice. He will miss his start this week, but the medical staff is working to make a splint so the lefty can return to the mound shortly.

A solid month of pitching performances for the Braves affiliates, including Darius Vines, Kyle Muller, and Jared Shuster. More in the minor league preview.

Minor league promotions, rehab news, and more in the Road to Atlanta Podcast.

MLB News:

The New York Yankees placed OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL with tendonitis in his left Achilles. The move is retroactive to July 24. Since June 1, Stanton has gone 23-for-138 at the plate.

The Minnesota Twins have reinstated 1B Miguel Sano from the 60-day IL after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Before his knee injury in May, Sano was hitting .093 across 65 plate appearances.

The Houston Astros and New York Mets have been linked to Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras.

Boston Red Sox DH JD Martinez is “out in the trade market.” The 34-year-old is slashing .302/.368/.481 this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers join the Astros and Mets in teams interested in Washington Nationals 1B Josh Bell. Bell is hitting .302 in his final season before reaching free agency.