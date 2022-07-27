Braves vs. Phillies game thread

After snapping a two-game skid Tuesday with a 6-3 win, the Atlanta Braves will try to secure their third straight series win when they wrap up a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while the Phillies will go with right-hander Kyle Gibson.

Brian Snitker is shaking up his lineup for getaway day. Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup and Michael Harris moves up into the leadoff spot. Eddie Rosario will move over to right field and will hit fifth. William Contreras gets the start behind the plate and will hit sixth. Mike Ford gets a rare start as the DH and will bat ninth.

The Phillies will stick with the same lineup as Tuesday with the exception of Odubel Herrera who replaces Matt Vierling in centerfield and will hit ninth.

#Phillies lineup vs. Braves. 12:35 p.m. on NBCSP/MLBN/94WIP.



Schwarber 7

Hoskins 3

Realmuto 2

Hall DH

Castellanos 9

Stott 4

Bohm 5

Gregorius 6

Herrera 8



Gibson RHP — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) July 27, 2022

Wednesday’s game has an early start time of 12:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.