July 27: Phillies 7, Braves 2

A five-run fifth inning was a bigger hole than the Atlanta Braves could overcome in a 7-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Charlie Morton allowed four earned runs in five innings while Matt Olson accounted for all of the Braves’ offense with his 20th home run of the season.

Wednesday’s Notables

Home Runs: Matt Olson (20)

WP — Kyle Gibson (6-4): 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 K

LP — Charlie Morton (5-5): 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Up Next

The Braves will enjoy an off day Thursday before returning home to begin a five-game homestand with a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.