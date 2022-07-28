This Day in Braves History: Phil Niekro notches 250th career win

Braves Franchise History

1982: Phil Niekro posts his 250th career win, 8 - 6 over the Padres. The 43-year-old knuckleballer will finish the season 17-4, leading the major leagues in winning percentage.

MLB History

1989: Vince Coleman’s major league record-setting consecutive stolen base streak ends at 50 as Expos backstop Nelson Santovenia nails him trying to swipe second base. The Cardinal speedster surpassed the previous record of 38 established by Davey Lopes of the Dodgers in 1975.

1994: Texas left-hander Kenny Rogers hurls a perfect game, defeating the Angels, 4 - 0. Rogers fans eight in the 11th regular season perfect game of the 20th Century. He becomes the first left-hander in American League history to toss a perfecto and the 14th pitcher in history.

1998: Sammy Sosa becomes first Cub to hit Grand Slams in consecutive days and the 18th player to accomplish this in MLB history. However, Chicago still loses to the Diamondbacks 7-5.

2009: In his first start since throwing a perfect game on July 23rd, Mark Buehrle retires the first 17 batters he faces to set a new major league mark of 45 consecutive batters retired. The previous mark of 41 was set by Jim Barr in 1972 and tied by Buehrle’s teammate, Bobby Jenks, in 2007. The Twins still manage to beat the White Sox, 5 – 3.

