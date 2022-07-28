Braves News: Series loss in Philly, trade deadline, Matt Olson and more

The Braves lost to the Phillies on Wednesday, which is quite suboptimal, especially as the Mets won again against the Yankees. The results for Atlanta in day-game series finales have not been good recently, which is probably not super meaningful, but is something interesting (and annoying). The good news is that Matt Olson has been hitting more home runs of late, as his home run total has increased in each month as a Brave, after hitting his seventh in the month of July on Wednesday. Olson is rebounding nicely from an early summer lull in his offensive production. This lineup unquestionably has significant power, even without Acuna having the launch angle at the moment.

Braves News

Here is our game recap from the 7-2 loss to the Phillies.

Fangraphs is doing their annual trade value top 50 and Austin Riley was featured in Wednesday’s 30-21 installment.

MLB News

The juggernaut Yankees traded for one of the first major pieces of the trade deadline in Andrew Benintendi.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote about pitchers at the trade deadline on Wednesday morning (ESPN+ paywall).

Mike Trout unfortunately has a rare chronic back condition, but Trout seemed upbeat about his future.