This Day in Braves History: Sean Newcomb nearly No Hits Dodgers

Braves Franchise History

1948: Bill Voiselle pitches the first-place Braves to a 2 - 1 win over the Pirates.

1968: The Pirates edge the Braves 3-2 as a base running blunder by Hank Aaron proves costly.

1970: Hank Aaron cracks two home runs and drives in five runs to lead the Braves to a 9 – 7 comeback win over the Cardinals.

1977: - Phil Niekro picks up his 10th win of the year, beating the Pirates, 5 – 3. Niekro picks up the rare four strikeout inning in the sixth.

1983: Padres 1B Steve Garvey’s consecutive game streak ends in the nightcap at 1,207. He dislocated his thumb trying to score tying run against the Braves during the doubleheader

2008: The Braves trade first baseman Mark Teixeira to Angels for first baseman Casey Kotchman and minor league pitcher Steve Marek.

2011: Dan Uggla extends his hitting streak to 20 games with a three-run jack in 5-0 victory against the Marlins.

2018: Sean Newcomb comes within one strike from a no hitter. However, Chris Taylor single spoils the party with a single on pitch 134. Braves win 4-1.

MLB History

1986: Sparky Anderson, the first manager to win the World Series in each league, also becomes the first manager to win 600 games in both the National and American Leagues when his Tigers beat the Brewers, 9 - 5.

1988: In the Cubs’ 8 - 3 win over Kevin Gross and the host Phillies, Rick Sutcliffe swipes home, the first pitcher since Pascual Perez in 1984 to steal home. It comes on the front end of a double steal with Mitch Webster. Sutcliffe is the first Cubs pitcher to steal home since Hippo Vaughn in 1919.

1990: The Red Sox bang out 12 doubles, setting an American League record, in a 13 - 3 win over the Tigers.

2007: Major League Baseball sets a single-day attendance record as 717,478 fans show up for 17 games. It easily breaks the 640,412-record set on July 3, 1999

2008: Ichiro Suzuki records the 3,000th hit of his career, combining the major leagues (1,722) and Japan’s Pacific League (1,278). Isao Harimoto was the only player to collect 3,000 or more hits in Nippon Pro Baseball.

2013: Jason Giambi becomes the oldest player to hit a walk-off homer when he connects off Ramon Troncoso as a pinch-hitter leading off the 9th to give Cleveland a 3 - 2 win over the White Sox. The 42-year-old Giambi is a few days older than Hank Aaron was when he ended a game with a homer in 1976.