Braves News: Jared Shuster makes Triple-A debut, Diamondbacks series preview, and more

Jared Shuster, the Atlanta Braves’ No. 7 prospect, was promoted to Triple-A and made his debut with the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday night. The lefty was selected by the Braves in the first round of the 2020 draft. He appeared in 17 games in AA with the Mississippi Braves this season before being assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett. In AA, he posted a 2.78 ERA through 90.2 frames.

Despite a 5-0 Stripers loss, Shuster tossed five innings of three-run ball against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins). He walked two and struck out four. The 23-year-old threw 87 pitches, 57 of them strikes. His fastball and changeup were each sharp, but Gwinnett’s failure to get the bats going resulted in their 50th loss of the season.

Braves News:

The Braves return to Truist Park for a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks beginning tonight. Kyle Wright gets the ball for game one.

Outfielder Ian Happ tops the list of Atlanta’s best trade targets.

Vaughn Grissom homers once again as the Braves’ minor league affiliates suffered a sweep on Wednesday.

Everything you should know about Michael Harris II, 200 plate appearances into his big league career.

A trade deadline update, Adam Duvall’s replacement, and more in the Battery Power Podcast.

MLB News:

The New York Mets acquired OF Tyler Naquin and minor league reliever Phillip Diehl from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for two low minors prospects.

Miami Marlins pitching prospect Max Meyer will undergo Tommy John surgery after a recent MRI revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He will miss the remainder of 2022 and the majority of the 2023 season.

The New York Mets placed RHP Drew Smith on the 15-day IL with a strained lat muscle. The move is retroactive to July 25. Smith has tossed 41 innings for the Mets this season, with an impressive 28.1% strikeout rate to accompany his 3.51 ERA.

Mike Trout, who has been on the IL since July 18, has been diagnosed with a costovertebral dysfunction. Trout told reporters that he will see a back specialist this weekend.