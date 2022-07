The MLB trade deadline is days away. Who should the Atlanta Braves have their sights on?

With Adam Duvall out for the season, Ian Anderson struggling, the second base production with Ozzie Albies out and a need for bullpen help, the Braves could be busy shoppers.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney dive into the options for the defending champs.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts for every new episode.