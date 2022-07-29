Diamondbacks vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves return to Truist Park Friday night where they will begin a five-game homestand with a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta while Arizona will go with veteran lefty Madison Bumgarner.

Brian Snitker will roll out a different look for his lineup with the left-hander on the mound. Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in the lineup and will play right field. Travis d’Arnaud moves up to the cleanup spot and will be behind the plate. Eddie Rosario starts against the lefty and will hit seventh and will play left field.

For the Diamondbacks, Josh Rojas will play third and leadoff. Ketel Marte will be at second base and hitting third. Daulton Varsho will be in right field and will hit sixth while Carson Kelly will hit eighth and catch Bumgarner.

Friday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.