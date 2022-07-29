July 29: Braves 5, Diamondbacks 2

The Atlanta Braves got their homestand off to a good start Friday night with a 5-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kyle Wright turned in another good outing while Austin Riley stayed hot with three more hits including his 29th home run of the season.

Friday’s Notables

Home Runs: Austin Riley (29), Geraldo Perdomo (3)

WP — Kyle Wright (13-4): 6.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 5 K

LP — Madison Bumgarner (6-10): 6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (24): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Up Next

The series will continue Saturday when Ian Anderson looks to get back on track after a rough start his last time out. The Diamondbacks will go with right-hander Corbin Martin.