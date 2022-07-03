Braves News: Strider to victory, Jacob deGrom, Touki Toussaint

It was a busy day in Braves country on Saturday. Spencer Strider dominated and led the Braves to a 4-1 victory, securing the series win over the Reds. Strider has been unreal this season and is arguably the favorite for the NL Rookie of the Year. He is in the top 30 in pitching fWAR and boasts a 2.02 FIP and 2.51 xFIP that are better than his sparkly 3.02 ERA. The Braves were linked to another flamethrowing dominant right-handed pitcher on Saturday, as Buster Olney tweeted that the Braves are perceived by some as favorites to land potentially the best pitcher on earth in Jacob deGrom if he opts out this offseason as he has intended to. While this is an extremely strange time for such a rumor to come out, it is one that I got extremely excited about, being a fan of deGrom and with him being as good as he is when healthy.

On the less fun side of things, the Braves DFA’d fan-favorite and former top prospect Touki Toussaint to make space for Jay Jackson. Touki always had a ton of talent but could never consistently find his command. Adam Duvall was also injured getting hit by a pitch in the hand and was removed from Saturday’s game as a result. We do not have any further updates at this time on Duvall.

Braves News

Here is our game recap from Saturday’s fun victory behind Spencer Strider’s brilliance.

Michael Harris was named June’s NL Rookie of the Month in his first full month and is in the thick of the NL Rookie of the Year race, right behind Strider.

Adam Duvall left the game Saturday after having been hit by a pitch on the edge of the hand.

ESPN’s Buster Olney said that there is a belief that the Braves would be favorites to land Jacob deGrom if the ace follows through on his stated plan to opt out after this season.

The Braves returned Jay Jackson from the IL and DFA’d Touki Toussaint to make space.

MLB News

Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Schwarber were named Player of the Month for their respective leagues.

AL Cy Young frontrunner and former Brave Kevin Gausman left his game Saturday after having been hit by a line drive comebacker.