July 2: Braves 4, Reds 1

That Atlanta Braves clinched a second straight series win with a 4-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds Saturday evening at The Great American Ballpark. Austin Riley hit his 20th home run of the season and drove in two in support of Spencer Strider who tied a career high with 11 strikeouts. Thanks to another loss by the Mets in Texas, Atlanta’s deficit in the NL East is just 2.5 games.
Jul 2, 2022, 12:00pm EDT
July 2
Strider stunts on Reds, Braves win 4-1
The Braves capture their first series win in Cincinnati since 2017, in a weird game that featured 11 strikeouts by Spencer Strider
July 2
Michael Harris named June’s National League Rookie of the Month
Michael Harris has had quite the first month or so of his career with the Braves.
July 2
Adam Duvall leaves game after getting hit by pitch in left hand
The Braves cannot seem to catch a break with injuries right now
July 2
GameThread, 7/2/2022: Braves @ Reds
Spencer Strider vs. Tyler Mahle
July 2
Spencer Strider starts in Cincy, Braves seek to secure second straight series
However, the Braves will have to deal with tough customer Tyler Mahle in this game.