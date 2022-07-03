July 2: Braves 4, Reds 1

That Atlanta Braves clinched a second straight series win with a 4-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds Saturday evening at The Great American Ballpark. Austin Riley hit his 20th home run of the season and drove in two in support of Spencer Strider who tied a career high with 11 strikeouts. Thanks to another loss by the Mets in Texas, Atlanta’s deficit in the NL East is just 2.5 games.