Braves look to complete a three-game sweep against the Reds

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to finish off a sweep and to keep the pressure on the New York Mets when they wrap up a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday. Atlanta improved to 4-1 on their current six-game road trip with a win Saturday. Atlanta trailed the Mets by 10.5 games on June 1, but that lead is down to just 2.5 games after Saturday’s win.

Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta Sunday and will be looking to build off of a solid June. Morton wasn’t sharp in his last start allowing seven hits and four walks, but was able to minimize the damage allowing just two runs over 5 2/3 innings against the Phillies. Morton struck out five bringing his June strikeout total to 45 in five starts. He had just 46 strikeouts over his first 10 starts combined through April and May. Morton faced the Reds in his first start of the season where he allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings.

Atlanta will have their work cut out for them against Reds right-hander Luis Castillo who has pitched well since returning from the injured list. Castillo struck out a season-high 11 over six scoreless innings against the Cubs in his last start. He has allowed three runs or less in nine of his 10 starts this season. Castillo has faced the Braves four times in his career during the regular season and has allowed six earned runs in 21 innings.

Adam Duvall left Saturday’s game early after he was hit by a pitch on his left hand. Brian Snitker didn’t have an update after the game and we will likely find out more Sunday. Duvall is 1-for-5 in the series with a run-scoring double in Friday’s opener. He hit .231/.293/.571 with a 132 wRC+ and led the Braves with eight home runs in June.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 1:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Date/Time: Sunday, July 3, 1:40 p.m. ET

Location: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

