July 3: Braves vs Reds

The Atlanta Braves will try to end their road trip on a good note Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Atlanta took the opener Friday night 9-1 and followed that up Saturday with a 4-1 win behind another excellent performance by Spencer Strider who matched a career-high with 11 strikeouts. Charlie Morton will get the start for the Braves Sunday while the Reds will go with right-hander Luis Castillo.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.