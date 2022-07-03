Braves vs Reds game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to finish off a sweep when they wrap up a three-game series Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds. Charlie Morton will be on the mound for Atlanta while Luis Castillo will get the start for Cincinnati.

Adam Duvall, who was hit on his left hand with a pitch Saturday, is out of the Braves’ lineup Sunday. Travis d’Arnaud gets the start as the DH and will hit fifth while William Contreras will catch Morton and bat seventh.

Looking to finish off the road trip with a sweep!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/4FOQxHWiN6 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 3, 2022

For the Reds, Mike Moustakas gets a start as the DH and will be hitting fifth. Kyle Farmer is out of the lineup after he was hit by a pitch on the hand in Saturday’s game. Matt Reynolds will start at shortstop and hit eighth.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 1:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.