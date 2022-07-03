Adam Duvall day-to-day after Saturday’s hit by pitch

Adam Duvall left Saturday’s game after he was hit by a pitch in his left hand. Per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano, Duvall traveled back to Atlanta to undergo tests which revealed no fracture. He is considered day-to-day and could return at some point during the upcoming homestand.

Marcell Ozuna is starting in left field Sunday with Travis d’Arnaud as the DH. After a very slow start to the season, Duvall’s bat showed some signs of life during June where he hit .231/.293/.571 with a 133 wRC+ and a team best eight home runs. His overall numbers are still well below what we have seen from him over the last three seasons, but he has provided excellent defense in all three spots in the outfield.