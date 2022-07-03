Touki Toussaint traded to the Angels for cash

The Braves have traded RHP Touki Toussaint to the Angels for cash considerations.

Touki is a former top 100 prospect and first round pick who the Braves acquired in a trade for Phil Gosselin, who is ironically now on the Braves again. Touki had some nice moments as a Brave, but never was able to find his command over long stretches. The Angels do make some sense as a destination, since they have former Braves at the top of their front office decision-making structure, including the Angels’ GM Perry Minasian. Touki is still only 26 and still has great stuff, so the book isn’t closed on his career, but the last few years have not been great after a solid small sample in 2018. He was by all accounts a great guy and a fan favorite, so hopefully the change of scenery with people who believe in him will allow him to reach some level of major league success for an organization that desperately needs pitching.