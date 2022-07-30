Braves announce 2022 MLB Draft Signees

The Atlanta Braves made the official announcement of their class of signings from the 2022 MLB Draft, and as was expected and reported they have signed all 22 draftees. Atlanta also announced the signings of five undrafted free agents. With a system shallow in talent especially at the lower levels, such an influx of prospects could represent a major turning point on the farm. For information on the signing bonuses and each player taken in the draft you can check out Battery Power’s signing tracker from this season.

While the Braves often have one or two late round picks that don’t sign, Dana Brown made it very clear after the draft that they intended on inking deals for all of the players selected. Of course the primary targets were the trio of young pitchers at the top of the draft, with first rounder Owen Murphy and second rounder Cole Phillips quickly joining the fold. JR Ritchie followed soon after, leaving the Braves with a bit of money to spend and one major later round signing. 7th round pick Adam Maier took a $1.2 million that was nearly a full million over the assigned slot value, which brought into question the Braves’s ability to get all of their day three picks on board.

The Braves were able to get 18th and 19th round picks Noah Williams and Christian Jackson to sign for $125 thousand, which was a bit surprising but also allowed the freedom to go well over slot on 13th round pick Cedric De Grandpre. 21 of the 22 deals were known by July 24th, but the final piece of the puzzle was 14th rounded Landon Harper. His status remained unknown all week, but finally on July 29th it was reported he had signed just over slot at $140 thousand. Atlanta ended up just $4,480 short of the penalty tier that would have cost them a draft pick had they gone over. Among the undrafted free agents, Hayden Harris is the most notable name. The left handed pitcher from Georgia Southern was a fixture of the MLB Draft League and impressed with a low-90’s fastball with strong metrics. The Braves also signed catcher Harry Owen for $97,500 which is a large bonus for an undrafted player