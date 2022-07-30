Braves News: Austin Riley rakes, Ronald Acuña Jr. steals base No. 100, and more

The Atlanta Braves were productive on all fronts on Friday night to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. Kyle Wright got the start and tossed 6.2 innings, surrendering just two runs. He struck out five and earned his 13th win of the season. The righty leads National League pitchers in wins.

Austin Riley continued his monster July and picked up three hits in four trips to the plate. He collected three RBI, sending his total to 67 on the year. Riley is hitting .402 with 11 homers and 26 RBI over his last 30 games.

Things even went smoothly on the base paths, as Ronald Acuña Jr. swiped the 100th bag of his career and joined the 100/100 club.

Up next, Ian Anderson gets the nod as the Braves go for the series win against the Diamondbacks tonight at 7:20 ET.

Braves News:

Days away from the MLB trade deadline, Battery Power TV outlines who the Braves should have their eyes on.

Braves’ No. 7 prospect Jared Shuster made his Triple-A debut on Thursday night, tossing five innings of three-run ball. More in the minor league recap.

MLB News:

The Seattle Mariners acquired starting pitcher Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for four prospects. Through 14 starts this season, Castillo has posted a 2.86 ERA.

The San Francisco Giants placed OF Joc Pederson on the 7-day IL with concussion-like symptoms. Pederson has been one of the Giants’ most powerful bats this season, hitting 17 homers over 285 plate appearances.

The Miami Marlins placed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers on the 15-day IL with lower back spasms. The move is retroactive to July 26. Through 87.2 frames this season, Rogers owns a 5.85 ERA.

The Kansas City Royals activated catcher Salvador Perez from the injured list. The 32-year-old underwent surgery on June 24 to repair a torn ligament in his thumb. Perez was expected to have an eight week recovery time, but instead rejoined the club after just five weeks.