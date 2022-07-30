Braves have interest in Michael A. Taylor of the Royals, per report

In recent days, Atlanta’s pursuit of an outfield upgrade has been mentioned in multiple places. Now, a specific name has emerged as a potential trade target for the Braves.

More on the Braves’ pursuit of an outfielder: according to a source, Atlanta has Michael A. Taylor on its radar. Taylor is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal with the Royals. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2022

In Taylor, the Braves would be getting a good defensive outfielder who would be under contract through 2023. The Braves know him well from his days roaming the outfield for the Nationals. Taylor has been with the Royals since the start of 2021. Of course, this would be the second straight season the Braves have looked to Kansas City for an outfield upgrade after trading for Jorge Soler at last year’s deadline.

The other relevant factor is that Taylor is currently producing the second best offensive campaign of his career, with a .745 OPS and 111 wRC+. Though Taylor has not been a significant offensive threat for most of his career, he would clearly be an upgrade against left-handers compared to Atlanta’s current left field options. Furthermore, Taylor could become a part of one of the better defensive outfields in the National League with Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuna Jr.

Alex Anthopoulos entered the 2022 season with centerfield being a big question mark. If he were to acquire Taylor, he would then have three capable players to play centerfield and an outstanding outfield defensively for the rest of this season and 2023.

It will be interesting to see what moves he eventually makes before Tuesday’s deadline.