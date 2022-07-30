GameThread, 7/30/2022: Diamondbacks @ Braves

Let’s cut right to the Statcast graphic chase — though keep in mind this game might not get played due to weather.

It’s a bunch of familiar faces starting for the Braves, and mercifully, Orlando Arcia draws the start over Robinson Cano despite the opposing starter, Corbin Martin, throwing with his right hand. The Braves are undefeated using this lineup, which they’ve deployed twice in July against the Nationals, including an Ian Anderson start on July 10.

The Diamondbacks make a few substitutions from last night, swapping Jose Herrera for Carson Kelly at catcher, and starting Buddy Kennedy at DH and Jake McCarthy in left field. Kennedy has mostly played second this season, but the Diamondbacks are understandably scrambling after dealing David Peralta away to the Rays earlier today.