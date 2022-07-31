Braves News: Ian Anderson rebounds in win, trade rumors, draft pick signings

The Braves won the series opener at home against Arizona 6-2. Ian Anderson had a much needed dominant start with 6.0 innings of scoreless one hit ball with 9 strikeouts and only 1 walk. William Contreras hit two homers, Matt Olson homered again and Eddie Rosario showed some life with a triple and a walk. Hopefully they can overcome their “series finale/Sunday/day game” blues on Sunday behind Max Fried.

Braves News

Here is our game recap of the 6-2 victory in which Ian Anderson and William Contreras starred.

The Braves announced that they signed their entire 22 player draft class, along with 5 undrafted players.

The Braves were also reportedly interested in trading for OF Michael A. Taylor from the Royals.

MLB News

Here is the latest on the Juan Soto trade saga.

The Rockies continued to just be awful at decision-making as they extended 37 year old closer Daniel Bard for two years, $19 million instead of trading him.

The Dodgers traded for old friend and World Series champion Chris Martin from the Cubs.

The Rays landed long-time rumored trade candidate David Peralta from the D-Backs.

The Phillies and Cardinals made a much more minor trade on Saturday as well.