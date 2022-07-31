July 30: Braves 6, Diamondbacks 2

William Contreras had three hits and homered twice in support of Ian Anderson as the Atlanta Braves handed the Arizona Diamondbacks a 6-2 defeat Saturday night at Truist Park. Anderson came in needing a good start and delivered retiring the first 14 batters he faced to go along with a career-high tying nine strikeouts.

Saturday Notables

Home Runs: Matt Olson (21), William Contreras 2, (14)

WP — Ian Anderson (9-6): 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K

LP — Corbin Martin (0-1): 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 6 K

Up Next

Atlanta will try to complete the sweep Sunday when Max Fried matches up against Merrill Kelly