Diamondbacks vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to finish off a sweep Sunday afternoon when they finish off a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Sunday’s game will feature a good pitching matchup between Atlanta’s Max Fried and Arizona’s Merrill Kelly.

Brian Snitker will go with most of his regulars for the series finale. After homering twice Saturday, William Contreras will remain in the lineup as the DH and will hit seventh with Marcell Ozuna getting a day off. Travis d’Arnaud is back behind the plate while Orlando Arcia makes another start against a right-hander and will hit eighth.

For the Diamondbacks, catcher Carson Kelly will lead off. Ketel Marte will hit third and serve as the DH while Daulton Varsho moves over to centerfield and will hit eighth.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.