July 31: Braves 1, Diamondbacks 0

Max Fried fired seven shutout innings and Austin Riley walked it off in the ninth with a double that scored Matt Olson to give the Atlanta Braves a 1-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Riley finished with with two doubles giving him 26 for the month which breaks Hank Aaron’s team record.

Sunday Notables:

Home Runs: None

WP — Kenley Jansen (5-0): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

LP — Mark Melancon (3-9): 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Up Next

The Braves will enjoy an off day Monday before finishing out their homestand with a two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.