This Day in Braves History: Rick Camp homers in July 4th marathon

Braves Franchise History

1950 - Sid Gordon ties the major league record for grand slams in a season with four in a 12-9 win over the Phillies.

1967 - Phil Niekro out pitches his brother Joe as the Braves beat the Cubs 8-3.

1985 - In one of the most memorable Braves’ games ever, Rick Camp hits the only home run of his career in a marathon 16-13 loss to the Mets that lasted 19 innings. The game featured two rain delays, lasted over six hours and ended at 3:55 a.m. The scheduled fireworks show takes place at 4:01 a.m. Camp’s homer tied the game in the 18th but the Mets scored five runs in the 19th to take control of the game.

1992 - The Braves defeat the Cubs 4-2. Jeff Blauser’s two run home run in the first inning is the 1,776th homer in major league history on July 4. Brian Hunter also went deep in the win.

MLB History

1911 - Ty Cobb’s 40-game hitting streak is snapped in a 7-3 loss to the White Sox. Cobb hit .491 since the streak started on May 15.

1916 - Joe Jackson has three hits in a game against the Athletics and is hitting .524 over his last 30 games.

1939 - Lou Gehrig’s No. 4 becomes the first to ever be retired in Yankees history.

1948 - Ted Williams faces three different pitchers in the seventh inning. The Red Sox snapped a 5-5 tie by scoring 14 runs to beat Philadelphia 20-8.

1960 - Mickey Mantle becomes the 18th player with 300 career home runs with a three-run shot in the first inning of a 9-8 loss to Washington.

1966 - Ron Santo sets a modern-day Cubs record with a 28-game hitting streak.

1980 - Don Sutton sets a Dodgers team record with his 52nd career shutout in a 4-0 win over the Giants.

1984 - Phil Niekro strikes out Larry Parrish to become the ninth major league player in history to record 3,000 career strikeouts. The Yankees win 5-0.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.