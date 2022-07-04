Braves News: Adam Duvall injury update, Touki Toussaint traded, plus more

It was almost a day of deja vu yesterday for the Braves.

For the second straight Sunday, the Braves ended a week with a winning record.

For the second straight Sunday, the Braves received positive news about an outfielder who had experienced an injury scare the previous day. This time, it was Adam Duvall who is now day-to-day after being hit by a pitch on Saturday.

Finally, and unfortunately, it was the second straight Sunday in which the Braves bullpen allowed a likely victory to slip away in the final innings. Despite an amazing effort from Charlie Morton, the Braves allowed four combined runs in the 8th and 9th innings to the Reds. Though the Braves actually came back to tie the score in the top of the 9th (Marcell Ozuna’s second home run of the game and another long ball from Michael Harris II), A.J. Minter could not get the game to extra innings.

Though the Braves bullpen overall has been very effective this season, the eventual returns of Tyler Matzek and Kenley Jansen cannot happen soon enough to make the unit as complete as possible moving forward.

Braves News

A day after being designated for assignment, Touki Toussaint was traded by the Braves to the Angels. Though Toussaint was not able to find the consistency he needed with Atlanta, he lands in a good spot to eventually get another shot in Anaheim.

Kris Willis and Scott Coleman discuss Toussaint, some fun Braves rumors, and another Sunday full of struggles on the latest edition of the Battery Power Podcast.

MLB News