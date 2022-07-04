Kyle Wright, Braves set for Independence Day matchup against the Cardinals

Coming off of a 4-2 road trip, the Atlanta Braves are right back at it Monday night when they will begin a 10-game homestand with a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves scored a pair of series wins in Philadelphia and Cincinnati, but missed out on a sweep Sunday as a late lead slipped away in a 4-3 loss to the Reds. Atlanta enters play Monday with a 46-34 record and are 3.5 games behind the New York Mets.

Kyle Wright will get the start in the opener and will be looking to continue his breakout season. Wright made one start on the trip where he allowed three hits and one run over seven innings against the Phillies. Wright has a 3.21 ERA and a 3.04 FIP in nine starts at Truist Park this season.

The Cardinals will go with right-hander Dakota Hudson who has a 3.83 ERA and a 4.45 FIP in 15 starts. Hudson allowed six hits and three runs over five innings in his last start against Miami. He has allowed 13 hits and eight earned runs in his last 9 1/3 innings combined. Hudson has made two career appearances against the Braves and has allowed eight hits and three runs in eight innings.

The Cardinals are fourth in the majors in runs scores Paul Goldschmidt is a huge part of that. Goldschmidt enters play Monday tied for second in the majors with 4.1 fWAR. He’s hitting .341/.423/.625 and has a 192 wRC+.

Michael Harris made another outstanding play in the outfield and hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning. He’s been outstanding totaling 1.5 fWAR through his first 34 games while hitting .306/.338/.516 with a 134 wRC+.

Outfielder Adam Duvall was hit on the hand by a pitch in Saturday’s game in Cincinnati and returned to Atlanta Sunday to undergo further examination. X-Rays and an MRI came back clean and the Braves say he is day-to-day.

Monday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, July 4, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South, MLB Network

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan