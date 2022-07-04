Eddie Rosario, Tyler Matzek added to Braves’ roster from injured list

Eddie Rosario and Tyler Matzek have been added to the Braves’ roster following lengthy stints on the injured list. To make room for Rosario and Matzek, Mike Ford was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett and Silvino Bracho was designated for assignment.

The club announced the move Monday afternoon prior to a four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The return of Rosario and Matzek should provide a big boost for the National League’s best team since the start of June.

Rosario, who signed a two-year pact with Atlanta following a heroic postseason performance, missed 2.5 months after undergoing eye surgery in April with a hole in his retina. Rosario spent just over a week with Triple-A Gwinnett rehabbing. It remains to be seen how the Braves utilize Rosario in the outfield, but look for him to primarily split time with Adam Duvall in left field.

Matzek ended up missing six weeks with shoulder inflammation and discomfort. The superb left-handed reliever did not look like himself in the early going of the season and struggled with command. He was dominant in two minor league appearances last week, striking out five of the six batters he faced.

Ford made just a handful of appearances for the Braves and will remain in the mix for the roster in Gwinnett. Bracho will be subject to waivers and has a chance to stick with the organization in Triple-A if he goes unclaimed.