Braves, Cardinals rain delay updates

Monday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals entered into a rain delay before the start of the fifth inning. The Braves are leading 6-1. We will pass along updates as they become available.
The tarp is on the field and we are currently in a rain delay. We will pass along updates as soon as they are available.— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 5, 2022
Rain delay at Truist Park.@Braves leading 6-1 in the top of the 5th inning. pic.twitter.com/euLNiNV2SP— Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) July 5, 2022
