Braves News: Eddie Rosario and Tyler Matzek return, Braves open series with win over Cardinals, more

Monday had to be considered a positive day for the Braves.

After a second straight Sunday in which the Braves blew a lead late, the Braves jumped ahead early and held on to a rain-delayed 6-3 win over the Cardinals.

However, the best news of the day occurred on many injury fronts. Both Eddie Rosario and Tyler Matzek returned from the injury list on Monday. Closer Kenley Jansen should be good to go as soon as his IL stint is over on July 12th. Mike Soroka, who has not pitched in nearly two years, could begin a rehab assignment in the near future.

Obviously, the Braves could get a big boost when it comes to the talent that is returning from injury. However, the hope in the case of each of the aforementioned players is that health will remain on their side for the rest of the season. Depth was a big reason for the Braves success last year. Hopefully, that will once again prove to be true to make 2022 a special season as well.

Braves News

There are some intriguing second base talents the Braves could consider in the 2022 draft.

The Braves utilization of Spencer Strider will be intriguing to watch as he surpasses his innings limit later this season.

MLB News