Braves News: Phase 2 All-Star voting begins, Draft preview and more

Phase 2 voting for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game began Tuesday and will continue through 2 p.m. ET on Friday, July 8. The Atlanta Braves are well represented with second baseman Ozzie Albies, shortstop Dansby Swanson, catcher Travis d’Arnaud, outfielder Adam Duvall and DH William Contreras listed as finalists. Ronald Acuna Jr. was the leading vote getter for the National League and is guaranteed a starting spot. Additionally, Brian Snitker will be the manager for the National League, so this year’s game is going to certainly have a Braves flavor.

Another wrinkle for this year’s All-Star Game is that one of the things included in the new CBA is that the Commissioner is allowed to add one player from each league to the roster “in recognition of each player’s career achievements” according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. That would open up the possibility for someone like Albert Pujols or Miguel Cabrera to be added to the National and American League rosters.

