Braves News: Phase 2 All-Star voting begins, Draft preview and more

Phase 2 voting for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game began Tuesday and will continue through 2 p.m. ET on Friday, July 8. The Atlanta Braves are well represented with second baseman Ozzie Albies, shortstop Dansby Swanson, catcher Travis d’Arnaud, outfielder Adam Duvall and DH William Contreras listed as finalists. Ronald Acuna Jr. was the leading vote getter for the National League and is guaranteed a starting spot. Additionally, Brian Snitker will be the manager for the National League, so this year’s game is going to certainly have a Braves flavor.
Another wrinkle for this year’s All-Star Game is that one of the things included in the new CBA is that the Commissioner is allowed to add one player from each league to the roster “in recognition of each player’s career achievements” according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. That would open up the possibility for someone like Albert Pujols or Miguel Cabrera to be added to the National and American League rosters.
MLB News
- Injured Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper told the media Tuesday that he plans to play again this season, but did not provide a timetable. Harper suffered a broken thumb on June 25 when he was hit by a pitch by Blake Snell. He underwent surgery and had three pins inserted into his left thumb. The pins must remain for four weeks.
- The Chicago White Sox will activate injured outfielder Eloy Jimenez in the coming days. Jimenez has missed two and a half months with a torn tendon in his right hamstring.
- Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins and Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez were named MLB Players of the Week. Hoskins homered four times and put up a 1.678 OPS while Rodriguez had three homers and a 1.273 OPS.
