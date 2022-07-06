Max Fried, Braves look to clinch series win against Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it three straight wins, and clinch a series victory in the process, Wednesday night when they continue a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Atlanta took Monday’s opener 6-3 and then captured a 7-1 win Tuesday as Austin Riley came a triple shy of a cycle. With the win, Atlanta climbed to a season-high 14 games over .500 and closed the gap in the NL East to just 2.5 games behind the New York Mets.

Max Fried will make his 17th start of the season in Wednesday’s game and will be looking to continue an All-Star worthy season. Fried got July off on a good note in his last start where he held the Reds to five hits and one run over seven innings. Fried has allowed three runs or less in 13 of his 16 starts this season. Fried has been lights out against St. Louis in his career allowing just one earned run over 20 2/3 innings.

The Cardinals will counter with right-hander Miles Mikolas who has also put together an All-Star worthy campaign in 2022. After injuries derailed his 2021 season, Mikolas has been excellent posting a 2.61 ERA and a 3.49 FIP in 100 innings for the Cardinals. Mikolas allowed four runs (two earned) in 5 1/3 innings in his last start against the Phillies.

William Contreras hit a first inning home run Tuesday as part of a five-run outburst by the Braves. That gave Atlanta seven players with at least 10 home runs on the season. It is the first time since the franchise moved to Atlanta that they have had seven players with at least 10 home runs before the All-Star Break. The franchise record for players with 10+ home runs is nine which has happened three times and most recently in 2019.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen nationally on ESPN.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, July 6, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan