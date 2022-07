The Atlanta Braves will try to make it three-straight wins Wednesday night when they continue a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves took the first two games of the series including a 7-1 win on Tuesday night where Austin Riley finished a triple shy of a cycle. Max Fried will get the start on Wednesday while the Cardinals will counter with right-hander Miles Mikolas.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen nationally on ESPN.